Fred Itua, Abuja

Calls on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to prosecute the immediate-past governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, yesterday gained momentum.

Leading the new call, a social-political organisation, Coalition for the advancement of Good Governance (CAGG), appealed to EFCC to prosecute all those involved in the alleged N1,050 billion money laundering on behalf of Okorocha.

It said every crime committed against the people of Imo State, especially those related to the economy, must be investigated and those found culpable prosecuted to serve as deterrent.

The coalition, at a press briefing in Abuja, by its national convener, James Okoronkwo, hailed the EFCC for arresting the former acting Accountant General, Uzoho Casmir, on March 8, 2019 for allegedly laundering N1.050 billion for the former governor.

Okonrokwo, who said citizens of Imo State were desirous of an open government, tasked the incumbent to provide access to members of the public on their earnings both from its monthly allocations and internally generated revenues as part of the needed transparency and accountability coveted by the people.

The civil society organisation commended the governor for securing $5 million AfriExim investment loan to set up the African Quality Assurance Centre (AQAC) in the whole South East and South South regions.

“We must sound the alarm, it is for specific purpose and must not be tampered with.”

But media aide to Okorocha, Sam Onwuemeodo, wondered why some people were still mounting pressure on EFCC to expedite action on the case when it was already being investigated. He did not give further comments.

“The people you are talking about are PDP members acting on the prompting of the lmo State government with Chief Emeka lhedioha as governor. If they were sincere, they would have rather asked the EFCC to investigate what has happened to the state’s resources in the past five months because the story is disturbing,” he said.