Godwin Tsa Abuja

Former Imo State governor, Chief Ikedi Ohakim was yesterday arraigned before High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on three-count charges by the Inspector General of Police. The charge marked, FCT/HC/CR/993/2020, states that Ohakim, who was governor of Imo State from 2007 to 2011, gave false information against Lady Chinyere Amuchienwa. The prosecuting agency further alleged that the erstwhile governor lied that the lady threatened him with a gun, and equally made a false claim that he had a plot of land for sale in Lagos. Ohakim pleaded not guilty to all the charges

Consequently, his counsel, K.C Njemanze (SAN), moved bail application brought pursuant to sections 158 and 163 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015 and section 36(5) of the 1999 constitution. The defence counsel while praying that bail should be granted to his client on self-recognizance argued that the alleged offences were bail able in nature. Besides, he added that as a former governor of a state, he would not jump bail but would always be available to stand trial. Njemanze further submitted that his client had reasonable Nigerians to stand as his sureties and would not interfere with the case.

On his part, the prosecution counsel, Mr. Stanley Nwodo in an 11- paragraphs counter affidavit, vehemently opposed the bail application.

Although he conceded that the alleged offences were bail able in nature, he however urged the court to exercise its discretion with caution given the antecedent of the defendant. Nwodo said that the defendant, who has the capacity of interfering with the case, had several warrants to his name.

After considering the arguments for bail application, the court said it was minded to exercise its discretion in favour of the defendant.

In her ruling, Justice S. U. Bature granted the defendant bail in the sum of N10 million with one surety in like sum. The surety must be a reputable Nigerian resident within the court’s jurisdiction. In addition, the surety must furnish the court with his permanent address. The matter was adjourned to January 25, 2021 for trial.

In the three-count charge signed by Mr. Stanley Nwodo of the Force Legal Department dated September 23, 2020, the office of the Inspector General of Police also accused Ohakim of using the name of the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.