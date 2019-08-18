Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Family members of the Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, who is invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to answer to allegations of contract scam to the tune of N3 billion, duty tour allowance falsification and fraud case, are putting pressure on her to resign.

Oyo-Ita, a widow and mother of four, is being told by family members and close associates to resign, to avoid being embarrassed if those she is serving no longer want her services.

A source close to the embattled head of service said that her final decision would be taken after her meeting on Saturday night with President Muhammadu Buhari, who just came back from Katsina where he spent seven days for Sallah celebration and official visit.

The source who said Oyo-Ita was uncomfortable with the political undertone since the news of her invitation to the anti-graft agency broke, said the insinuation on social media that some people with vested interests were behind her travails, was uncalled for.

According to the source who pleaded for anonymity, her family members are of the opinion that resignation is what obtains in developed countries in a matter similar to what is on ground, adding that Oyo-Ita has agreed, saying that she would prefer taking that route, after meeting her employer, President Buhari.

“She said that she prefers to honourably quit and be a resource material in future rather than join issues with those bent on tarnishing her name and career which she has built over the years.

“She believes she has served Nigeria and Nigerians wholeheartedly and would rather leave quietly,” the source said.

Oyo-Ita maintained that she has no N3 billion in her account.

She also insisted that she does not have an aide with N600 million in his account, that the only thing she knows about the N600 million was that it was meant for death benefits of deceased members and was meant to be kept in a designated account for that purpose.

While a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Independent Public Service Watch (IPSW), has called for the resignation of the head of the civil service following the allegation of N3billion fraud leveled against her, another group, the Coalition Against Corruption and Impunity in Nigeria dismissed the fraud report as false and malicious.