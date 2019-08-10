Former governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has declared that the controversial bank accounts containing N9.9 billion allegedly linked to him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are not his but that of Lagos State government.

The immediate past governor said no account of his contained N9.9b let alone being frozen by the EFCC. In a statement released on his behalf on Friday by his media aide, Habib Aruna, Ambode said while he did not intend to join issues with the anti-corruption agency especially as there has been no communication between him and the commission on the issue, it is pertinent to clarify what he believed was a misleading import of the EFCC press statement on Tuesday.

According to him, the accounts frozen by an order of the Federal High Court belong to the Lagos State Government and not him or any individual. “Those accounts were opened in the course of normal operations by the Lagos State Government for its administrative purposes and not for the former governor’s personal transactions as was being wrongly insinuated and have been operated to ensure smooth operations of government activities by previous and present administrations. The former governor was not and will never be involved in any unauthorized use of government property and resources.

“We strongly believe that after four demanding years as Chief Executive of Lagos State, Mr. Ambode is entitled to some deserved rest with his family and loved ones without the unwarranted attacks on his well-earned reputation”, the statement added.