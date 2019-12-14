James Ojo, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives from Kebbi state, Hon. Shehu Koko Mohammed has been declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). Mohammed was declared a wanted person in a statement by the Commission’s spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa.

Koko Mohammed representing Maiyama/Koko/Besse Federal Constituency at the National Assembly was alleged to have ignored invite to appear before the Commission in an ongoing investigation against him. He could not be reached for comments after the statement was released.

The statement from the Commission said “Hon. Shehu Koko Mohammed is hereby declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for his failure to appear before the Commission, for an ongoing investigation against him.

“Hon. Mohammed, an indigene of Kebbi State, is currently serving as an Honourable Member representing Maiyama/Koko/Besse Federal Constituency at the National Assembly. He was born on 16th June 1978 (41 years old) and is dark in complexion.

“His current address is Wamban Koko Campaign Office, Jega Road, Maiyama, Kebbi State. Anyone who has useful information on his whereabouts should report to ICPC Headquarters Abuja, any of the ICPC State Offices or the nearest police station.”