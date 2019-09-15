There are strong indications that more top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are in trouble, following investigation of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Yesterday, the anti graft agency sealed the Lagos residence of NFF president, Amaju Pinnick, and the Abuja residence of his second Vice President, Shehu Dikko.

A source who didn’t want his identity in print told thebreakingtimes.com that more seizure will be made in the coming days.

“The allegations against those running football in Nigeria are so numerous and weighty that commission cannot over look. We have identified some properties owned by these men and we have got court order to seize them. We have the list of properties of their top officials.It is a standard procedure of the Commission. If you want official position of the commission ask our spokesperson,” the source said. Officials of the commission have placed Pinnick’s house, which is inside Parkview Estate in Ikoyi, Lagos, under lock over the investigation on corruption allegations levelled against him.

Earlier on Friday, ICPC had sealed the residence of the Chairman of the League Management Company and second vice-president of NFF, Dikko, located at No. 1 River-Benue Street, Maitama, Abuja, over alleged corrupt practices in the federation.