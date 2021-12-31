By Henry Uche

The Human & Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), has written the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) seeking an in-depth investigation on allegations and counter- allegations between the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, and former Attorney General/ Commissioner of Justice, Abia State, Umeh Kalu, SAN.

In a letter signed and delivered by the chairman of HEDA, Olanrewaju Suraju, the anti-corruption group implored the chairman of ICPC, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN) to expedite actions on the matter in line with its mandate and prosecute anyone found culpable in such distasteful act of corrupt practices and financial misappropriation which has deprived the citizens of Abia State from enjoying dividends of democracy.

According to HEDA, it is quite appalling that a very few individuals among the ruling class in the State are subjecting the citizens (whose interest they were supposed to protect) to undue hardship by their (govt. officials) reckless attitude towards public resources.

The anti-corruption organization reminded ICPC Chairman of allegations levied by Hon.Orji against kalu which ranges from owning properties like Shoprite in Umuahia (while in office) and carting away with more than six (6) official government vehicles and converted them to personal use, thus, such strong matter shouldn’t not be treated with kid gloves.

“As a non-partisan Human Rights and Development league and in line with our mandate to protect and promote universally recognized human rights, accountability and environmental justice in Nigeria and Africa, in accordance with international standards, we call on the chairman of ICPC to probe this serious matter in the interest of the citizens.

“In his response to allegations put forward by the Honorable Speaker, Chief Kalu out-rightly denied all the allegations made against him. He (Kalu) went further to make some allegations against the Honorable Orji. These allegations include: addiction to cocaine and hard drugs, solicitation of government’s contract, murder, inflation of contract to refurbish the House of Assembly complex and collected ₦33,000,000 (Thirty Three Million Naira) for a Toyota Hilux with a competitive asking price of ₦18,000,000 (Eighteen Million Naira).

“In view of all the above weighty allegations coming from these two senior citizens of Abia State with a handful of sensitive government information, we kindly request the Commission to diligently set out on this matter and ensure that anyone found guilty is brought to book accordingly,” HEDA charges.