By Lukman Olabiyi

Further to our story published in Daily Sun of Tuesday, November 2, 2021 titled, “Monarch docked over alleged fraud, threat to life”, fresh facts have emerged that Alhaji Folorunsho Balogun, the traditional ruler of the Ebute-Ibafo area of Ogun State, was eventually admitted to bail by the State Chief Magistrate Court, Obafemi-Owode, presided over by E. O. Idowu (Mrs) on October 21, 2021.

The monarch was alleged to have sold a parcel of land belonging to one Chief Olusegun Sonaya and “fraudulently converted the proceeds of the sale to his own use.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Granting the order for his bail, the court ruled: “However, as the weight of the constitutional right of the respondent and further elucidated by S. 308 of the ACJL, and considering the factors to be considered, it is ordered that the respondent be admitted to bail in the sum of N1million with two responsible sureties in like sum.

“One of the sureties must be a recognised community leader, while the other must live in and own a residential property within the court’s jurisdiction. The sureties shall depose to affidavits of means and show proof of identification residence, employment and payment of the current year tax.”

The matter was adjourned till December 10, 2021, for mention.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .