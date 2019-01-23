Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has approved the recommendation of the governing councils of various state institutions to sack their heads found wanting in the recent probe.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, the government said: “Sequel to the consideration and adoption of the White Papers on the reports of the visitation and fact-finding panels by the state executive council, Fayemi, in his capacity as Visitor, has approved the removal of the Vice Chancellor of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti; the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), and Provost of the College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti.

“The most senior officials are to take over the running of the institutions pending the appointment of substantive heads.

“In the case of EKSU, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), Prof. Olubunmi Ajayi, is to take charge in an acting capacity pending the appointment of a substantive vice chancellor by the governing council.

“The governor also approved the appointment of Mrs Folakemi Falore as the sole administrator of the College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ijero-Ekiti.