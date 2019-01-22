WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has approved the recommendation that heads of various state institutions found wanting in the recent probe should be removed.

In a press statement issued by Chief Press Secretary to governor, Fayemi, Yinka Oyebode, and made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, the government said: “Sequel to the consideration and adoption of the white papers on the reports of the Visitation and Fact Finding Panels by the State Executive Council, the governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, in his capacity as visitor, has approved the removal of the Vice Chancellor of Ekiti State University, (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), and Provost of the College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti.

“The most senior officials are to take over the running of the institutions pending the appointment of substantive heads.

“In the case of EKSU, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Prof (Mrs)Olubunmi Ajayi, is to take charge in an acting capacity pending the appointment of a substantive vice chancellor by the governing council.

“The governor also approved the appointment of Mrs Folakemi Falore as the sole administrator of the College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ijero-Ekiti

“As approved by the State Executive Council, the governing council’s immediate task is the implementation of the approved recommendations of the white papers.

“In the case of the College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ijero, the sole administrator is responsible for implementing the white paper.