Fred Ezeh, Abuja and John Adams, Minna

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called for a thorough review of financial and administrative activities of past officials of the National Examination Council (NECO) to ascertain the genesis of corrupt activities in the examination body.

NANS said the call was informed by the recent remittance of N1 billion to national treasury by the present management of NECO from its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Its Senate President, Abubakar Mohammed Gambo, made the suggestions when he led NANS officials on a commendation visit to NECO Acting Registrar, Abubakar Gana, in Minna, on Monday.

The student union body appreciated the accountability and transparent leadership style of the acting NECO Registrar, but insisted that ongoing review of activities should be extended to other past Registrars and officials, and not restricted to the suspended Registrar, Prof. Charles Uwakwe.

He said: “We stand with resonating conviction to call on Federal Government, to as matter of urgency lol, carefully look through record books of NECO to dispassionately assess what transpired in the past and the current situation there.”

They passed vote of confidence on the Registrar and appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, to give the current management the opportunity to serve, having proven to be competent, experienced and willing to sanitise the system and regain public confidence.

The acting NECO Registrar appreciated the recognition and promised to continue the implementation of programmes that would boost the credibility of the system.