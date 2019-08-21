Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, who has gone incommunicado since her invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to answer to allegations bordering on contract scam to the tune of N3 billion and duty tour allowance falsification and fraud case, has appeared in the Presidential Villa.

The HoS, who was conspicuously absent at the just concluded two-day presidential retreat for ministers-designate, federal permanent secretaries and top government functionaries, is currently meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, in his office.

She had confirmed submitting her letter to proceed on retirement to President Muhammadu Buhari.