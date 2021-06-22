By Gabriel Dike

The Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Oye (FUOYE), Ekiti State, Prof Abayomi Sunday Fasina, was, last Thursday, arrested by operatives of Special Fraud Unit (SFU) over alleged fraud, but was later granted administrative bail.

The SFU operatives, Daily Sun learnt, stormed FUOYE with a warrant of arrest, but Prof. Fasina was said to have gone into hiding within the university premises.

Unknown to Prof. Fasina, other SFU operatives laid ambush and arrested him at his hideout and took him to the Ekiti State Police Command for interrogation.

A source said he sought for bail on self recognition, but it was refused until FUOYE Registrar secured an administrative bail before he was released to the registrar.

The embattled FUOYE VC was asked to report at the SFU office in Lagos, tomorrow, to answer questions regarding the fraud allegation against him.

Another source told Daily Sun that the fraud allegation was based on a petition against the VC by a civil society that Fasina collected double salary from the Ekiti State University (EKSU) and FUOYE.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and an Ekiti-based lawyer had petitioned the Minister of Education and the management of EKSU about the double salary payment to Prof. Fasina.

EKSU management set up a panel and the committee indicted Fasina on the allegation and confirmed that the embattled VC is still EKSU staff, and recommended his recall. Despite the petitions from ASUU and the lawyer, Fasina emerged as VC of FUOYE.

When Daily Sun called Prof. Fasina five times, sent WhatsApp and text messages, the embattled VC did not pick or respond to the text messages.