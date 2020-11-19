Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court, Lagos has dismissed the no-case submissions filed by a Nollywood producer, Olajide Kareem, alias Seun Egbegbe, and his co-defendants, in response to the charges of serial frauds filed against them by the police. Ruling on the defendants’ applications, Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo said the police established a prima facie case against them, which requires that they put in their defence. The judge, therefore, adjourned till January 12, 2021 for the defendants to open their defence.

Egbegbe is standing trial alongside Oyekan Ayomide, Lawal Kareem, Olalekan Yusuf and Muyideen Shoyombo for alleged fraud.