WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

Immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, on Friday stormed the state House of Assembly, on Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, obviously to answer alleged graft against him by the legislature.

He has also alleged that security personnel and some suspected party thugs of APC attacked his convoy with a view to unleashing violence on them, saying: “Fayemi and the Assembly will have to guarantee my coming the second time for their questioning given the unwholesome attack on us today in Ekiti.”

The Assembly had on Thursday invited the former governor, asking him to defend the allegation of misappropriation of state’s funds.

A similar situation had occurred when Fayose was governor but incumbent Kayode Fayemi, who was then Minister of Solid Minerals and Steel Development, and had been invited to defend alleged misappropriation of Ekiti funds, rebuffed the state Assembly.

Meanwhile, overzealous security personnel of the Assembly and a deputy speaker of the House, barred journalists from entering the speaker’s office with Fayose, threatening to arrest them with police.

Fayose, however, spoke with newsmen after about 15 minutes was with the Speaker, Hon. Funminiyi Afuye. He said: “I got the information about the invitation at noon yesterday (Thursday), and I called the speaker last night to confirm whether it was true and he confirmed it. You know my style, when the EFCC wanted me, I told them I was here. So, I have come to the state House of Assembly to tell them I’m here and if you have questions, I’m here because a clear conscience fears no accusation. If they have anything to ask, I am available.

“I let them to know that I am available and ready to answer their questions. So, I drove down from Lagos to tell them that there is no hiding place for some of us, so, I am here and ready to give an account of my stewardship.”

Asked if it was true that the Federal government had given him a soft landing regarding the seemingly stalled EFCC trial, as being speculated in some quarters, he said: “Fayose will not compromise standards. I will not follow the multitude to sin. I want to believe that selective justice will not help our country. I have condemned severally, anyone who says that in Nigeria, when you come to APC then you become a saint. I am telling you, I will never become a member of APC, I will never decamp. If I wanted a soft landing against my party, against my candidate, that would have happened in the past; I stood my ground during the election. So, that is impossible.”

Meanwhile, in a reaction to Fayose’s allegation and surprise visit, Speaker of the House in a press statement release by his spokesman, Tai Oguntayo, denied such attack and alleged ambush by the former governor. Akogun said: “Just as the speaker was settling down in his office this afternoon, Mr. Fayose stormed in with a retinue of press men led by his former media aide, Mr Lere Olayinka, who was equally wanted on another alleged fund stealing. The speaker who was in his office with two other lawmakers, immediately stopped the journalists from entering his office and warned Mr Olayinka against writing any fake report as it’s usual of him.

“When Mr Fayose announced his readiness to the speaker, he was told to go back and await the official invitation letter from the House of Assembly.

“Rt Hon Afuye, however, stated that the former governor was accorded his due compliment on arrival at the House of Assembly ”being a former No1 citizen of the State.” He then reiterated that the House could not be harassed or intimidated by anyone ”as we are poised to investigate the alleged looting of public fund without any fear or favour.”