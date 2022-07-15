A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, dismissed a suit filed by some aggrieved members of Akwa Ibom Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the party over alleged conduct of the state’s primary elections.

Delivering judgment, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, held that the suit lacked merit.

Justice Obiora said that the plaintiffs, having not participated in the delegates election, lacked the locus standi to institute the suit.

He also agreed with the 2nd defendant (PDP) that the plaintiffs did not exhaust the party’s internal mechanism to resolve the issue before filing the matter.

The judge consequently dismissed the suit for lacking in merit.