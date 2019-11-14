Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court, Lagos yesterday ordered the remand of a businessman, Ifeanyi Okoli, who allegedly imported 120,000 brands of substandard electric cables in 13 containers, in police custody.

Oweibo made the order following Okoli’s arraignment by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on a three-count charge of conspiracy and importation of substandard goods.

The defendant was docked alongside a company, Natures Breeze Ltd.

The SON alleged that Okoli, 34, of No 5, Igbeyin Adun Street, Shibiri, Lagos, and Natures Breeze of the same address, committed the offence on or about October 31, 2019, at the latter’s warehouse.

Prosecution counsel, Babatunde Alajogun, said both defendants conspired to import “about 120,000 different brands of substandard electric cables in 13 containers which did not comply with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria Mandatory Industrial Standard before importation.”

The offences, Alajogun added, contravened Section 516 of the Criminal Code Act, 2004.

Count one reads: “That you, Ifeanyi Okoli, 34, of No. 5, Igbeyin Adun Street, Shibiri, and Nature’s Breeze of No 5, Igbeyin Adun Street, Shibiri on or about 31st day of October, 2019, while at a warehouse at No 5 Igbeyin Adun Street, Shibiri, did conspire to ‘commit a felony to wit: imported about 120,000 different brands of substandard electric cables in 13 containers which did not comply with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria Mandatory Industrial Standard before importation and thereby committed an offence contrary to sections 516, 26(2)(b)(iii) and (3)(a) of the Criminal Code Act CAP C39 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under the same section.”

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge pressed against them.

Okoli’s counsel prayed the court to grant him a short adjournment so that he can bring his bail application.

He also prayed the court to remand him in police custody, pending a date to hear his bail application.

Alajogun did not oppose the application.

Oweibo granted the defendant’s prayer and directed him to bring his bail application before February 27, 2020.

The judge adjourned till February 28, next year for the hearing of the application.