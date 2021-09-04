By Lawrence Enyoghasu and Pelumi Adewale

The Internet has been on fire since popular Nigerian actress, Annie Idibia, in a now-deleted Instagram story post, accused her husband, Innocent Idibia fondly called Tuface, of infidelity.

Annie claimed that the singer spent nights under the same roof with one of his baby mamas, Pero, after taking his kids to DisneyLand. She also urged Tuface to do better and also indicted the singer’s manager, Efe. Annie further claimed that Tuface’s baby mamas use the children they have with the singer to manipulate him. She also said Tuface’s family never found her worthy of him despite all her efforts.

She said: “I’m a patient woman, I am not a fool, Innocent! Your family never loved me from the beginning, no matter how hard I tried. I was never worthy to them. I have made so many sacrifices for you and all your children. God knows I have tried.

“What kind of man takes his kids to Disney and spends nights in the same apartment with his kids and their mother! How many times have you gone to see your kids with Pero and she stays with you and the kids under the same roof for nights?

“Your baby mamas constantly use your children as an excuse for all sorts of rubbish! I try to stay gracious!! You’re not the first man on the planet to have kids by different women. You can do better. Everything I do is to show the good human that you are!!! But today, this move by you, Efe, Frankie, and your family is unacceptable.”

Reacting on Twitter, Charles Idibia, a brother to Tuface said that the singer is dying slowly, unhappy but trying to maintain peace that never existed from day one.

He accused Annie’s mum of using ‘juju’ on her and also challenged the actress to post the wrongs his family did to her.

He said, “You got married into a family of peace lovers, so peaceful that it is even a family flaw as I have come to realize. Perhaps, this has made you think we are fools but we are not.

“Asking your mum who lives in one of the rooms to add more fire to the juju pot would have been a smarter move but as God will have it, you chose today to expose yourself.

“You better finish what you started because maybe the public will help us all. Inno is dying slowly, never seen a man so unhappy in real life but we must all maintain peace that never existed from day one.

“The Idibia family never gave you peace? Please bring out all the wrongs and post them on your page. I have a lot to say and I will say it regardless.”

Tuface’s sister-in-law and Charles’ wife, Rosemary, also shared a cryptic post tackling Annie. It reads; “They tried to damage your reputation, you saved theirs by not telling your own side of the story.”

In her response to Charles, Annie stated: “Maybe you all don’t know your brother is tired of everyone trying to suck him dry. Because you have a successful brother na that wan make you lazy! Sad.”

Reacting to Annie Idibia’s claim, celebrities have taken to their various social media platforms to chide her for bringing her marriage and family drama to the public.

Singer Harry Songs sounded a very serious warning to young men as he reacted to Annie’s family drama. He said: “if you want to live long and have peace in your home as a young man, do not marry a woman heavy on social media that can’t have the discretion of what and what not to post…”

Actress Nkechi Blessing weighed in on the saga, cursing the person that made it a law for family issues to be brought on social media. She said “…the person wey turn this social media to law court where couples bring their dirty linen for people who do not give a hoot about them…”

Actor Zubby Michael who referred to the Instagram as a market place as he condemns any woman who comes out to bash her husband online said: “Any woman that calls you out online is a wrong woman, no matter what because a God-fearing woman with home training will understand that this space is just like a market square.”

Activist Bisi Alimi reacted to the family dilemma as he gravely supported the action of Annie. “A woman stayed with her husband, even when he was a community prick. Now she has had enough because the man allegedly continues to disrespect his marriage. But no, he is not the problem, it is the woman who spoke out. Women in Nigeria will never win.”

