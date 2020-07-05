Peter Anosike

Ohaneze Ndigbo Elders Council, the advisory body of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State, has ex-communicated the former president of the organisation, John Uche, over alleged gross insubordination.

In a letter titled “Reaction of the Elders Council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State, on the traducement, calumniation and defamation report by mischief makers on Chief Solomon Ogbonna, president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State and ex-communication of Chief John Uche from Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State for organised sabotage and abuse of the values of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State,” the chairman of the elders’ council, Chief Oliver Akubueze said that Ohanaeze Ndigbo was embarrassed by the activities of some of the former leaders in the organisation.

Akubueze who was also former president of Lagos State chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, said that as a responsible organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo would not continue to condone indiscipline and gross insubordination.

He said that the issue of certificate forgery which Chief John allegedly leveled against Chief Solomon Ogbonna was not only null and void but also ultra vires.

According to him, the requirement to be president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo does not require any certificate but fluency in Igbo language, wisdom and good character.

He said that the current president, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State, Chief Solomon Ogbonna, had demonstrated quality leadership, adding that he had also done a lot to give Ndigbo in Lagos a voice.

“There was never a time Chief Solomon Ogbonna tendered any academic certificate to anyone during or after the election that brought him into Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership position because there was no reason to do that.