A Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday, further adjourned the trial of popular Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola, alias Naira Marley for alleged internet fraud.

The case which was slated for continuation on Tuesday, could not proceed as the court did not sit

A new date for continuation of trial is yet to be fixed

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on May 14, 2019, preferred an 11-count charge against the defendant

The counts of the charge bordered on conspiracy, possession of counterfeit credit cards and fraud.

Fashola, who sang the popular song: “Am I a Yahoo Boy?”, was consequently, arraigned on May 20, 2019 before Justice Nicholas Oweibo, but he pleaded not guilty.

The court had granted him bail in the sum of two million naira with two sureties in like sum.

According to the EFCC, the defendant committed the offences on different dates between Nov. 26, 2018 and Dec.11, 2018, as well as May 10, 2019.

The commission alleged that Fashola and his accomplices conspired to use different Access Bank ATM cards to defraud their victims.

The anti graft agency alleged that the defendant used a bank credit card issued to another person, in a bid to obtain fraudulent financial gains.

The EFCC also said that the defendant possessed counterfeit credit cards belonging to different people, with intent to defraud which amounted to theft.

The alleged offence, The EFCC said, contravened the provisions of sections 1 23 (1) (b), 27 (1) and 33(9) of Cyber Crime (Prohibition) Prevention Act, 2015. (NAN)

