Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Awgu people in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State have send a save-our-soul (SOS) to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to investigate a recent invasion of the community by the Nigeria Army.

The incident, which according to them, took place on July 31, left the people of the community still perplexed and in great fears to the extent they find it difficult to come out of their homes or even go to their farms.

Speaking through their traditional Prime Minister and Chairman of Ndi Nze na Ozo Awgu, Stephen Onuoha, the people said about 50 soldiers stormed the community as early as 4 am on the said date and forced the people to remain indoors and refused their market to function till afternoon.

But the Public Relations Officer of 82 Division, Aliyu Yusuf, said he was not aware of any maltreatment of people of the community or any individual from there by the Army.

“The army is working with other security agencies to ensure there is peace, and that live and property of people of 82 Division areas are protected. But I am not aware of any maltreatment of any individual within the community you are talking of.

“Investigation is still on, on that issue, so when they are done with it, I will let you know. There is a bit of an allegation of certain things they are doing in that place which led to that arrest. It has to do with issue of arms, so when they are done with the investigation, I will let you know,” he said.

However, the monarch insisted they were maltreated by the soldiers.

“On July 31, very early in the morning, soldiers about 50 of them in an Hilux vans and armed, some were holding grenade and they surrendered everywhere. People coming to the market because that was our market day, were stopped on the way and asked to sit on the ground be you man or woman.

“We have asked around if there was any kidnapping or did any of our people commit any crime but none. So, we cannot keep quiet, we must speak out. When we asked the police, they said they were not contacted and even the local government chairman said he was not aware of their visit.”