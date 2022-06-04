By Ngozi Uwujare

Dr. Lilian Nkechi Omekara, Chief Executive Officer of Community Social Humanitarian Project Nigeria , a non-governmental organisation, has insisted that contrary to some views in the public space, she was never involved in fraud or had even been a part of any fraudulent activity.

She said she had merely been touching the lives of downtrodden Nigerians, especially Internally Displaced Person s in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Omekara, who hails from Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, said police authorities at the Lion building Police Division in Lagos got her accounts with a second-generation bank frozen over an allegation that she was involved in fraud. She claimed the allegation was false.

Her words: “The Lion Building Polic in Lagos declared me wanted in 2017 and froze my bank account. I was shocked and was in trauma over the incident, as I am innocent of the allegation.

“I went into coma and was hospitalised over the incident. Since 2017, I have been going in and out of the hospital. I waited for the bank to call me and open my account. I have a bank account with and it is my NGO’s bank account. I am just recovering from my sick bed. I want justice to be done in the case. I never did any fraud, rather I carried out my humanitarian role for the good of Nigerians.

“I have never been involved in any criminal or fraudulent activities in my life. I have been honest and have focused on my humanitarian work, which I am known for. In 2015, there was a donation for the IDPs camp in Maiduguri, Borno State. There was a donation our organisation was making and there was a payment made on a cloned card, which was anonymous. The person whose card was cloned began to trace the money. It was traced to our bank because payment was made in the U.S.A and was made to our bank in Nigeria. They queried the bank and this made the bank to trace the owner of the account. It was my NGO, of which I am the head that owns the account; that is why I got involved in the saga. The Bank Complaint Department reported the matter to Lion Building Division, Campbell Street, Lagos Island, under Lagos State Police Command.

“I did not know anything about the cloned card because the money was donated anonymously. I was invited by the policemen in the Lion Building Division and I explained myself. In 2017, the Bank with the collaboration of the police froze my NGO’s bank account and my own personal account. Later, the policemen in the Lion Building Division invited me to their office. I honoured their invitation and reported myself in their office. Whenever I needed to travel to the U.S.A, I informed the police and they granted me permission to travel and when I came back, I reported myself back to the police. The next thing, I saw online on the police publication special police gazette bulletin was that I was declared wanted. I have never ever abandoned my own country, Nigeria. I was advised to leave Nigeria and start operating in Ghana. I rejected the idea and still stood on my ground that I never did any fraud with any bank. I will never leave the country because of mischief makers that want to bring me down,” she said.

