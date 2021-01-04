From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Owner of the building billed to host the alleged proposed Kaduna sex party, Aisha Mercy Yakubu, has said her property was illegally demolished because she has nothing to do with the said event.

Yakubu, who claimed she lost over N32 million worth of property as well as one-month pregnancy as a result of the demolition of the building, said she would drag government and its agency to court for the illegal destruction of her hotel.

The house located in Sabon Tasha on the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis was demolished by the state Urban Planning Development Agency ( KADUSPA) on the express orders of Governor Nasir El Rufai who was miffed at the public show of disrespect for Nigerian culture and total disregard to public good.

In a statement titled, ‘The story of Asher Kings and Queens Restaurant — this is my story’ which she personally signed, Yakubu said: “On December 27, 2020 a customer hired the VIP Lounge for a 15-man reunion/clothing line promo, to appreciate his customers for their good patronage of his brands.

“Before the event proper commenced, a friend of mine and I noticed an unusual movement around the main gate to the restaurant, as it was half opened to avoid a crowded environment. We approached the main gate and on getting there I saw two truck load of heavily armed officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

“I asked the team leader what was going on but he ignored my question and said he will explain to me when we get to the police station at Sabon Tasha Division.”