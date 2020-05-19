He made the threat during an emergency meeting with the members of the NBA and the civil society group where he gave the association’s position on their kidnapped colleague in Benin City.

Ogiegbaen explained that Osobase while trying to settle an argument with the children of the Chief Priest and another fellow, was beaten to pulp and was later taken away to an unknown destination since the 9th of May till date.

He alleged that Chief Afro was aware of his children’s atrocity and failed to caution them.

“I will sheath my sword for now, and if by on Friday morning, the whereabouts of Barr. Osobase is still unknown, I will lead the Civil Society Organizations, members of the Bar, and members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm to the house of Chief Priest Afro and I will arrest him.

“I will institute a citizen arrest on him, tie him up, and bring him here so that the Commissioner of Police will come and arrest him”, he threatened.

The NBA chairman noted that it is a shame that up to this moment, the police have not been able to come out with a clue about the whereabouts of the kidnapped lawyer or bring those behind the dastardly act to book.

He however called on all the security agencies in the state to swing into action immediately or be prepared to face a vote of no confidence from them within 24 hours.

He also called the Inspector General of Police, IGP, and the Edo State government to rise up to the challenge to put an end to the act of impunity allegedly carried out by Chief Afro and his children.

Corroborating the stand of the NBA, the Public Relations Officer, Edo State Civil Society Organizations, EDOCSO, Comrade Osazee Edigin, said the group will do everything within its power to team up with them to ensure that justice is done on the matter.

Speaking on the issue, Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP, Chidi Nwabuzor said the command was fully aware of the incident and has mobilized the technical section of the command to effect his release.