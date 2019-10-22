Lukman Olabiyi

A house help, Joseph Ogu, who allegedly murdered his 89-year-old employer and her 36-year-old daughter has been remanded in prison by the Lagos State High Court, Igbosere.

Justice Modupe Nicoclay ordered for remand of the defendant after pleading not guilty to the charge pressed against him by the state government.

Ogu was docked before the court on a three-count charge of murder and stealing.

The prosecuting counsel Mr Y. O Oshuala, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on June 19.

He said that the incident took place at 4, Ogunlana Drive, in Surulere area of Lagos, at about 9: 30pm.

Oshuala said that the defendant killed one Adejoke John, by strangulating her to death and also killed Oreoluwa John, by stabbing her to death.

The prosecutor further alleged that the defendant whilst armed with a knife, robbed the deceased of her car, phones and Plasma TV.

He said: “Ogu, whilst armed with a knife, robbed one Adejoke John of her Toyota Camry Saloon car, with Reg No. FST 104 CW, LG plasma TV, motorway handset, one Gionee handset, one Nokia phone, one i- Tell phone and one power bank.”

According to the prosecutor the offences committed are contrary to Sections 222 (1) (a), 297 (2) (b) and punishable under Sections 223 of the criminal laws of Lagos 2015.

After the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge against him, Oshuala, however, asked the court for a trial date.

He said: “In view of the defendant’s plea, we shall be asking for a trial date.”

Consequently Justice Nico-Clay, remanded the defendant in prison custody and adjourned the case until November 12, for commencement of trial.