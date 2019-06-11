Lukman Olabiyi

The 22-year-old, Togolese cook, Sunday Anani, accused of killing the Chief Executive Officer of Credit Switch Technology Ltd, Mr Opeyemi Gbadamosi, may opt for plea bargain.

Lagos State government revealed this at the ongoing trial of the accused before the State High Court, Igbosere.

Anani is facing a two-count charge of murder and armed robbery preferred against him, by the Lagos State government.

The defendant allegedly committed the offended on October 31, 2018, at Preview Estate Ikoyi Lagos.

He allegedly stabbed the deceased Opeyemi Gbademosi, 67, to death with a knife and stole his valuables including his phone.

The offended committed is punishable under Sections 223 and 297 of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

He however pleaded not guilty to the charge

At the resumed trial of the accused, the prosecution led by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Ms Titilayo Shitta-Bey informed the court that they received a letter, from the counsel of the defendant, Director of Office of the Public Defender (OPD), Mrs Aderenra Adeyemi, declaring intention of the accused to enter into plea bargain.

She said that the Office of the Attorney General of the state had been notified of the development.

During the trial, a prosecution witness who is a security person in the residence of the deceased, Nura Mahmoud, gave an account of what he saw on the day the incident happened.

Mamud, who said he worked with the deceased and his wife as a security man, for only three days before the incident occurred, said that he arrived at the deceased house on the same day with the defendant. He stated that while he arrived between 5 and 6pm, the defendant was brought by the deceased around 10pm.

The witness while speaking on what he saw said on the fateful, he saw the defendant wearing a white singlet and a blue short jeans; he then asked him while he was sweating, so much and where he was going to and Anani informed him that he was sent on an errand, by madam ( Mrs Ebunoluwa Gbademosi), the deceased’s wife).

He added that he then gave the defendant N200, out of the N5,000, that the deceased’s widow gave him, and asked the defendant to help him buy soda water, but the defendant, immediately, he collected the money, from, him, started walking fast and even when he was beckoning on him to buy the soda water drink from a shop not too far from the gate post; he just waved him down and left.

Mamud said he didn’t see the defendant with anything when he was leaving the house on the day of incident.

He also stated that as soon as the defendant left, (Madam),Mrs Gbademosi, also came down stairs through the kitchen door and came to ask him of the defendant’s whereabouts and he repeated what Anani told him.

“Madam said no that she didn’t send him on an errand, that she had been at the kitchen door, knocking and Anani didn’t open the door for her,” he said.

The witness who spoke in pigin English, and was interpreted, into English and French, by an interpreter, Mr John Idowu, said that after telling the deceased’s widow, that the defendant alleged that she was the one that sent him on an errand, she then went into the house through the front door and few minutes later she came out with her hands on her head and she started crying and asking him where the defendant was, stating that he had no idea why madam was crying.

Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile had adjourned till June, 14, for cross-examination of the witness.