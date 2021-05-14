Joe Effiong, Uyo

The alleged murderer of the Miss Iniubong Umoren, the philosophy graduate of the University of Uyo, Uduak Frank Akpan, has denied killing any other girl before even as he is prepared to die if that would be the only acceptable justice for the murder.

He has also admitted to have lured and raped more than six girls through advertising for phony job vacancies, purely as a revenge for how girls had been duping him.

Paraded alongside his father. Mr Frank Akpan, at the Akwa Ibon police command headquarters, Ikot Akpabia , Uyo, on Friday, the 20-year 200 level student of public administration of Obong University, Obong Ntak, the suspect admitted to killing Iniubong when she reported for the fake job interview but he instead demanded for sex to which she agreed but insisted on using a condom.

“What happened was that she came for the supposed job interview. I decided to used a reverse psychology on her. I told her whether she can work in a farm that hard drugs are kept as a secretary. She said that he can that she was ready to work. When she came I told her this farm doesn’t exist’ that is was just a hoax.

“ I told her that before we could even start I would like to have sex with her and she agreed but she gave a condition that I should use a condom which I agreed. While I removed the condom she became furious and picked the nearby stabilizer to hit me on my head. She bit my left ring finger and tried to reach for the do screaming.

While I was bleeding, in a bid to stop her, I used the stabiliser also and hit her. And when I hit her she fell there after she died,”

He said Iniubong was not his first victim of “reverse psychology: but she was the only one that died; and admitted using pressing iron to also hit the deceased on her abdomen.

According to him, his father was not around and never assisted him in any way to either kill or bury the remains of the deceased.

Asked about his motive for inviting the lady to the is house when there was no job, the suspect said; “Initially, I used reversed psychology on her. I have had very bad experiences with runs girls and prostitutes. I asked whether she can work in a farm that hard drugs are kept and she accepted. She even told me she took marihuana and cocaine .

“I felt that that was the best way to revenge for the runs girls and prostitutes. I used to patronize prostitutes but now I don’t.”

“I am not happy about what has happened. But the commissioner of police has assured Akwa Ibomites and the entire world that justice will take its course.”

He said id the justice promised by the police on the matter would mean his life being taken, that he was prepared to die.

His father, Frank Akpan, a retired director in the federal ministry of lands, denied knowledge of the crime until he was invited by the police, even as he admitted that the housed in which the murder was effected was hism own.

On the fact that his son admitted to taking advantage of six girls in the compound, the father said; “I’m not aware of that. The reason is that we just relocated from Abuja. I have not been around for 30 years. We have been living outside. We just relocated because I have been retired. It is not even up to two years since we came back.”

He denied ever being in the business of selling human parts as alleged.

Asked to comment on the kind of justice he expects in the case, Mr Akpan stuttered and said “I’m not happy about what my child had done. I don’t even believe this can happen to me after I had sent them to school, tried to bring them up. Yea, justice can be done if the system so permits.”

The state commissioner of police, Mr Amiegheme Andrew said he decided to parade the suspect to puncture the rumour that he had committed suicide while in police cell.

He gave the assurance that the police would do their utmost to ensure that justice is not only done but seen to have been done, stressing that the police cannot cover up any crime in the state irrespective of who is involved.