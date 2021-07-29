By Romanus Okoye

Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, has granted N2.5million bail to a driver, Elijah Shokoya, who allegedly caused the death of Mr Olawale Akinmade, an official of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) through reckless driving.

Shokoya is facing a charge of alleged involuntary manslaughter.

Justice Oyindamola Ogala, in a ruling said, in granting the bail, the court considered the entirety of the facts before it.

The judge said that following a bail application filed by defence counsel, Mr Ebunola Ewonowo, it would be in the interest of justice to grant the defendant bail on terms that will ensure his attendance to court sittings.

“The defendant/applicant is, therefore, admitted to bail in the sum of N2.5 million with two responsible sureties in like sum,” the judge said. “One of such sureties must be a blood relative with evidence of payment of tax to the Lagos State Government.

“The other surety must be the owner of landed property within Lagos metropolis.”

During Shokoya’s arraignment on June 23, the prosecution was led by Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi, the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Adeyemi said that the defendant caused the death of Akinmade at 7.20pm on January 26, on the Ikorodu Expressway, by Demurin Junction, Ketu, Lagos.

The DPP said the defendant mowed down Akinmade with his Opel car with Lagos registration number AAA 74 GG.

The offence contravenes the provisions of Section 224 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015, and is punishable under Section 229 of the same law. Justice Ogala adjourned the case until August 2 for trial.

