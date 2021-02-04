From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Two suspected killers of Enugu make-up artist Ijeoma Nweke were on Wednesday arraigned at an Enugu Magistrate’s Court.

It was gathered that one of the suspects, Chiamka Ifezue, allegedly conspired with her brother, Emeka Ifezue, to kill the talented make-up artist for having an affair with her boyfriend.

Ijoma went missing in November 2020 after taking an order for a make-up session.

Her mutilated body was found days later by friends and relatives who had searched frantically for her.

It was revealed that Chiamaka lured Ijeoma by inviting her for a make-up job. On getting there and suspecting foul play, Ijeoma quickly sent an SOS message to a friend before being forced to drink a poisoned substance.

The two siblings allegedly went on to pour substance suspected to be acid on Ijeoma.

An eyewitness who was also present in the court revealed that he witnessed as Emeka Ifezue poured acid on the body of Ijeoma. Afterward, they had reportedly dumped her body at Maryland axis of Enugu Metropolis.

Also present in court was the boyfriend who was willing to testify against the two siblings.