Romanus Okoye
Two drivers who allegedly killed an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, were yesterday arraigned before a Magistrates’ Court in Yaba and remanded, thereafter.
The LASTMA official, Ola Oyeshina, was allegedly attacked at Sifax-Iganmu area of Apapa on sometime ago by two drivers, Abdullahi Akerele, and Nurudeen Ogungbe.
They were arraigned before the Chief Magistrate, Kikelomo Ayeye, on a two-count charge of attack and murder of a law enforcement officer. They pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The Magistrate ordered that the defendants be remanded pending an advise from the Department of Public Prosecution and adjourned the case till January 28 for hearing.
