Romanus Okoye Two drivers who allegedly killed an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, were yesterday arraigned before a Magistrates’ Court in Yaba and remanded, thereafter.

The LASTMA official, Ola Oyeshina, was allegedly attacked at Sifax-Iganmu area of Apapa on sometime ago by two drivers, Abdullahi Akerele, and Nurudeen Ogungbe.

They were arraigned before the Chief Magistrate, Kikelomo Ayeye, on a two-count charge of attack and murder of a law enforcement officer. They pleaded not guilty to the charges.