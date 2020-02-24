Two policemen and three others have been feared killed after hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Sagamu, Ogun State, over the alleged killing of a Remo Stars player, Kazeem Tiamiyu, by a policeman, on Saturday.

The protesters, who took to the streets, also stormed the palace of the Akarigbo and the paramount ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, demanding justice for the deceased.

According to an eyewitness, the player was driving around Shagamu area before SARS operatives arrested him.

Despite showing his identity card, he was allegedly accused of being a criminal and SARS officials decided to take him to a nearby police station.

But with no police station in sight, the player decided to challenge the SARS officials on where they were taking him to. This led to an argument between him and the policemen; one of the SARS officials allegedly pushed Kazeem out into an oncoming vehicle.

He was rushed to the hospital, but was confirmed dead on arrival.

Following the news of his death, residents of Sagamu took to the streets, saying they don’t want the security operatives in their city anymore.

In a video posted by a user on Twitter, the residents could be seen shouting they don’t want SARS in their city.