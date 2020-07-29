Edo State High court in Benin City, has commenced the hearing of a suit filled against the Iyatsere of Warri kingdom, Chief Johnson Atseleghe, seeking to stop him from parading himself as the traditional ruler of Ologbo dukedom and from selling lands that belongs to the dukedom.

The case which came up for hearing on yesterday under Justice Daniel Okungbowa, also seeks to restrain the defendant, Chief Atseleghe and his agent from carrying out actions that is capable of compromising the peace in Ologbo.

The claimant, the Enogie of Ologbo dukedom, Prince Owen Jason Akenzua, had filed a motion through his solicitor Chris Uyi Otasowie Esq, asking the court to order an interlocutory injunction restraining Johnson Atseleghe pending the determination and arrival at a substantial ruling.

“What we are asking this honourable court to do my Lord, is to put an interlocutory injunction detering the defendant, so that Ologbo dukedom can start experiencing peace pending when a substantial paece is arrived at.

“Because of the destructions of life and properties supported with various exhibits it is very paramount to order Chief Atseleghe to stay put and face the traditional activities of the Warri kingdom.

“Since 1995 till date no court has told the defendant that he has no right to be carrying out what he is doing by assuming the role of the traditional ruler of the dukedom, it is in gazette that all this villages within Ologbo are under the control of the dukedom in Benin kingdom not someone coming from Warri kingdom in Delta State to start laying claim all because he can access some of this villages through Delta”, the plaintiff’s Counsel said.

He added that the neferious activities of the defendant which is now over bearing if not properly checked, could lead to a situation that may not be palatable hence the need for the court to urgently look into the matter as it borders on the life amd properties of the people.

He said that it will benefit the entire Ologbo and Edo State if the defendant is told to stay clear from any activities that borders on contractual and indigenous activities within the dukedom.

“My Lord we are tired, Ologbo issue is a recurring decimal. If the defendant is told to stay off Ologbo activities, this will bring a lasting solution just as the order of court remains sacrosanct, look at the court premises, you can see the indigenes of Ologbo dukedom coming with the Enogie because they know this is where they can get freedom outside God Almighty. This era is no longer the era of conquest”, he argued.

Chief Johnson Atseleghe was not represented by anyone nor his Counsel in court.

Justice Okungbowa has adjourned the case to September 25, 2020 for ruling.