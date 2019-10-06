Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Kebbi State chapter has suspended Alhaji Shafiu Abubakar Zauro who was a former Domestic Personal supporter to the Minister of Justice Abubakar Mallami over alleged unguarded utterances on radio against the state government on local government federal allocations.

But Abubakar Zauro while reacting to his suspension, in a phone interview with our correspondent on Sunday, argued that the APC Ward executive lacked the constitutional right to suspend him stressed that he was not even invited for fair hearing as stipulated by the part’s constitution.

While announcing the suspension of the former Justice Minister’s aide, at a press conference at Zauro town, the party ward chairman Alhaji Umar Bakara who was represented by Alhaji Atiku B. Zauro stated that “this is to inform you that, following the unguarded and unrespectful utterances made by Shafiu Abubakar on the government of All Progressives Congress (APC) Kebbi state, on Friday through Vision FM radio interview the party has therefore suspendrd him and we wish to inform you that APC Zauro Ward has dissociated itself and not in any way.in support of his action “.

Earlier, the Secretary in charge of the Local Government joint Account, Alhaji Kabir Bako denied the allegations level against the government adding that there was.nothing like diverting the local government fund to personal bankvaccounts.

According to him, ” all the transactions were the genuine one; the governor is being fair to the local government chairmen by not touching their funds,” he said.

In his reaction, Hon. Shafiu Zauro said that the party has no constitutional right to suspend him, without the consent of the party’s executive at the local government saying that “we are in a democratic era and I have the right to freedom of speech.

“Which constitution says they should suspend me? The party is suppose to hear from my own side; they ought to have constituted a committee to investigate the matter. But they did not do so; now they said they have suspended me from the party. Anyway, I’ m still a staunch member of the party; I have not received any letter yet.