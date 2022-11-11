From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Atiku/ Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has said the mention of the name of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in a drug related crime for which monies were forfeited raised moral question and security concern.

Spokesperson of the organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement, yesterday, said the country cannot afford to allow anyone with the remotest link to a drug cartel near the Presidential Villa.

The campaign organisation wondered how the country will cope with “a President who will be consistently harassed, intimidated and blackmailed by a drug cartel?”

“It is also disturbing that Asiwaju Tinubu’s handlers are running around an ocean of excuses from where they have been fetching what they believe will convince Nigerians.

“We ask; what business was Asiwaju Tinubu running that such a whopping sum of $460,000 would be deducted as tax from his account?

“It is easily deductible that the $460,000 removed from the account represented the illicit fund that accrued from the drug. That accounts for the reason why no other sum was removed from the account contrary to argument from Tinubu’s minders that the amount represented a tax.

“If indeed, like Asiwaju Tinubu’s handlers have said, Tinubu “took responsibility” for drugs money, it goes with saying that he must also take responsibility for the consequences of that action,” it stated.