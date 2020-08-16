Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko has said the time to reply various allegations levelled against him by the incumbent Governor of the state, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has not come.

Mimiko stated this when he hosted the state deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi at his residence in Ondo, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

Ajayi had gone to Mimiko to seek for his support in his ambition to contest the next governorship election in the state on the platform of the ZLP.

Recalled that Governor Akeredolu had decried array of abandoned projects by the previous administration in the state, describing Mimiko’s administration as a disgrace to governance and disservice to the people.

However, the Governor insisted that he would not report Mimiko who is his friend of over 40 years to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) despite the alleged maladministration.

But Mimiko said the time to compare his government with his successor’s has not come because the time for reply would be when electioneering campaign begins.

He said any party or government that would not meet the need of the masses at the point of their yearnings was not a progressive one, adding that ZLP was the only party that loves helping the poor to achieve their dreams.

The former governor who hailed the deputy governor, said “all his good and bad sides, we know, we do not expect surprises.”

He, however said that nothing good comes easy and thanked everyone supporting the dreams of the incumbent deputy governor to succeed his boss.

Earlier, the deputy governor had said that no progressive politician would be comfortable with the way the state is currently being governed.

Ajayi said no politician, either in the past or present ones had not visited Mimiko for blessings, hence his visit.