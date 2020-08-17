Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, has said the time to reply various allegations levelled against him by the administration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has not come.

Mimiko stated this when he hosted the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, at his residence in Ondo, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

Ajayi had gone to Mimiko to seek his support in his ambition to contest the next governorship election on the platform of the Zenith Labour Party.

Governor Akeredolu had decried the abandoned projects by the previous administration, describing Mimiko’s administration as a disgrace to governance and disservice to the people.

However, the governor insisted he would not report Mimiko who is his friend of over 40 years to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission despite the alleged maladministration.

But Mimiko said the time to compare his government with his successor’s has not come because the time for reply would be when electioneering begins.

He said any party or government that would not meet the need of the masses at the point of their yearnings was not a progressive one, adding that ZLP was the only party that loves helping the poor to achieve their dreams.

Earlier, the deputy governor had said no progressive politician would be comfortable with the way the state is currently being governed.