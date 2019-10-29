Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has threatened to take legal action against a group known as Middle Belt Vanguard for Democracy and Good Governance.

The group, Daily Sun gathered, had issued a press release in which it identified former Senate President, David Mark and the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom as those involved in the manipulation of the judiciary behind the scene to curry victory for PDP candidates at the elections petition tribunal as well as at the appellate court.

But in a swift reaction, the PDP in a rejoinder signed by its State Chairman, John Ngbede and made available to newsmen, demanded the immediate retraction of the said press release within 24 hours and the immediate arrest and prosecution of the author, Chief Justus Obekpa.

Ngbede who noted that the press release is borne out of malice and its an attempt to create mischief and disaffection targeted towards the PDP Family in Benue State warned that the Party shall be compelled to proceed with any legal action at its disposal if the press release is not retracted as demanded.

“Benue State Chapter has been drawn to a publication in the Nation: Monday, October 28, 2019, at Page 42 by a Group, the Middle Belt Vanguard for Democracy and Good Governance.

“This group through a statement released on its behalf by its President, Chief Justus Obekpa identified Former Senate President David Mark and His Excellency the Executive Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom as those involved in the manipulation of the judiciary behind the scene.

“Ordinarily, the People’s Democratic Party would not have reacted to these allegations; but because, the allegations are serious in nature and affect our faithful party members; and its an attempt to diminish the trust and confidence, which the public place on the judiciary; we have cause to make this rejoinder.

“We would wish to inform the public that the press release is borne out of malice and its an attempt to create mischief and disaffection targeted towards the PDP Family, Benue State.

While describing press release offensive and strongly condemn same as a party, the PDP therefore advised the APC, the Middle Belt Vanguard for Democracy and Good Governance not to drag the judiciary into the murky waters of politics.