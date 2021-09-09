From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, has faulted the purported order by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) freezing the account of the state as a misrepresentation of facts or joke taken too far.

A Lagos Division of the Federal High Court had ordered the freezing of the state government’s salary bailout account domiciled in a commercial bank over an alleged N20 billion loan obtained from it.

Bello, who spoke to State House Correspondents, after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on the EFCC allegation, said it was possible that some of its officials had misled the management into taking the legal action. He said Kogi was the only state to have published on its website how the bailout funds was utilised.

“No Kogi State government’s salary account is frozen; none whatsoever. None of our accounts is frozen or embargo placed on any of our accounts by EFCC. I think it’s just a misrepresentation of facts or joke taken too far.”

He said his information commissioner and all those concerned with that “lies peddled by the EFCC” have responded appropriately even as he urged Nigerians to visit Kogi State’s website as all facts on the issues were there.

“The bank has denied that we have such an account. And besides, the bailout fund that we obtained, we appropriated in line with the agreement and understanding between Kogi government and workers. And all of these were done and finished in 2019. So, first, there’s no N20 billion or N19 billion account, no fixed deposit account. So, I don’t know where the lie is coming from.

“As a person, I came into this office with my integrity high. And I will leave this office of government with a higher integrity and all of my name that are ringing bell everywhere across the world today, you will know that actually I earned this beautiful names, not because of stealing. I will never touch one kobo of Kogi State and I will never allow any of my officials to do so.

“Today, Kogi State is among the first that has published all of our accounts online. And all of these spendings have been put out there for the whole world to see from bank accounts, to statements of accounts, to payroll, all of the documents are all out there. That is transparency. I challenge Nigerians to challenge all those governors to publish that same particular bailout fund utilisation and then you’ll be able to judge me whichever way.”

Asked if the EFCC saga was connected with to his 2023 presidential ambition, Bello said: “Well, like I said, Mr. President’s fight against corruption has nothing to do with politics. So whoever wants to probably attack my towering name and integrity because of 2023 is making a mistake. Because, fighting corruption should ordinarily have nothing to do with political affiliation or political interest. So, I wouldn’t want to say that because of 2023 I am being targeted. If you’re targeting me because of 2023, it is a big mistake, you will not be able to get me. For 2023, I still say it is in the hands of God Almighty. Millions of Nigerians, men, women, youths are all yearning that I should contest for 2023 presidential election. There is still time to give an appropriate answer and I believe that when the time comes, we are going to give a very wonderful response that will satisfy Nigerians.”

Bello said he was in the Villa to extend to President Buhari the appreciation of indigenes of Kogi for making the state an oil producing state.

