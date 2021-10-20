From Fred Itua, Abuja

Concerned kindred families of Amechi-Uwani of Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State, have dragged an Abuja magistrate to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Judicial Service Committee over alleged misconduct.

Chairman of Ndiaga General Assembly, Chinwuba Aga and an elder statesman from the community, Richard Nnamani, in a petition to the chairman of FCT Judicial Service Committee, alleged that some desperate forces in Enugu State, were being assisted by Magistrate Emmanuel Iyana, to frustrate their efforts in recovering their ancestral lands.

They said the desperate actors have resorted to using some officers of the FCT judiciary, who do not have the requisite jurisdiction to entertain such matters, particularly as the subject matter is in Enugu State.

He said a private estate firm in Enugu is behind the move, adding that the estate developer “filed a direct criminal complaint against some of our indigenes and also on the same day, filed a motion ex-parte praying for an order for the arrest and detention of some of our indigenes as well as our developers pending the hearing of the direct criminal complaint.

“This motion ex-parte, as illegal as it was, was heard and granted by an FCT magistrate even when the affidavit in support of same and the particulars of facts in support of the direct criminal complaint clearly showed that the entire complaints were about events that supposedly took place in Enugu State…”

