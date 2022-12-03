From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Fifteen High Court judges have been summoned to appear before a panel empowered by the National Judicial Council NJC to investigate alleged gross misconduct allegations brought against them.

The 15-member probe panel is to determine the culpability of the judges in the various petitions filed against them by individuals and corporate bodies.

A statement by the NJC issued by its Director of Information, Mr Soji Oye on Friday in Abuja confirmed that the decision to investigate the alleged erring judges was taken at the Council’s 99th meeting presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola. The decision, the statement said, is sequel to the submission of recommendations of three Preliminary Complaint Assessment Committees which considered 66 petitions forwarded to them by the Council from all over the Federation.

However, the statement did not name the judges to be probed, their divisions and specific nature of their alleged offences.

It however revealed that the Council dismissed petitions against 51 Judicial Officers of the Federal and State High Courts for either lack of merit, being subjudice, or being matters for appeal or that the concerned Judge have retired from Service. The statement explained that the Council was formally presented with the reviewed Judicial Information Technology Policy which established the general requirements and responsibilities for the Nigerian Judiciary systems and information.

“The policy provides for guidance of Courts and Judicial Bodies in protecting Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability (CIA) of judiciary function and process.

“It also stipulates guidance for acceptable use of system, services and technologies as well as provisions for secure storage of judicial data and recovery processes in the event of emergencies or distress,” the statement reads in part.