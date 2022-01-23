From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has suspended the party’s National Chairman, Olu Ogunloye, and Secretary, Shehu Gabam, for alleged misconduct.

The NEC unanimously appointed the party’s Deputy Chairman, Abdul Mohammed Isa as Ogunloye’s replacement and Simon Adesina as National Secretary pending the outcome of its convention slated April 27 to 29, 2022.

A communiqué signed by Mohammed Isa, after NEC’s meeting yesterday in Abuja, read: “The NEC observed the wanton disregard to the provisions of the SDP constitution especially Article 12.5(iv) 12.2.2(viii) and Article 9.4 to suspend some officers from the party.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“The NEC considered the various abuses of the constitution by the following under listed officers and here agreed by majority to suspend Alhaji Shehu Gabam and Dr Olu Ogunloye.

“The NEC noted the urgency to put in place all that is required for a befitting party convention and therefore resolves: that the national convention of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) is fixed for April 27th to 29th with arrival (date) being Wednesday April 27th, 2022.

“The appointment of NWC members namely the National Youth Leader, Okechukwu Ogbonna, and National Publicity Secretary, Amb. Rufus Aiyegba is here disapproved and cancelled by the NEC.”

In his response, Mohammed Isa promised to reposition the party ahead of next year’s general elections.