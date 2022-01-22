From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has suspended the party’s National Chairman, Olu Ogunloye and Secretary, Shehu Gabam, for alleged misconduct.

The NEC unanimously appointed the party’s Deputy Chairman, Abdul Mohammed Isa as Ogunloye’s replacement and Simon Adesina as National Secretary pending the outcome of its convention slated April 27 to 29, 2022.

In a communique signed by Mohammed Isa, after NEC’s meeting, yesterday in Abuja, read, “the NEC observed the wanton disregard to the provisions of the SDP constitution especially Article 12.5(iv) 12.2.2(viii) and Article 9.4 to suspend some officers from the party .

“The NEC considered the variously abuses of the constitution by the following under listed officers and there agreed by majority to suspend Alhaji Shehu Gabam and Dr Olu Ogunloye.

“The NEC noted the urgency to put in place all that is required for a befitting party convention and therefore resolves; that the national convention of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) is fixed for April 27th to 29th with arrival being Wednesday April 27th, 2022.

“The appointment of NWC members namely the National Youth Leader, Okechukwu Ogbonna and National Publicity Secretary, Amb. Rufus Aiyegba is here disapproved and cancelled by the NEC.

“The NEC resolved and affirmed that all State Chairmen, officers in any organ of the party purportedly suspended is not acceptable and any notice or communication in that regard is null and void and of no effect whatsoever.

In his response, Mohammed Isa promised to reposition the party ahead of next year’s general elections.

“This is the second most powerful organ of the party and they have taken their decision. It is going to be a team work. So, the credit will go to everybody.

“The line of football that we play is not the one that one you do not see who is coach, it is a team work.

“We quite some resourceful people in this party and you are going to see what is going to happen in Nigeria. And I want to promise you that this party is the next for the this country,” he added.