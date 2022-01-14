By Henry Uche

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has Petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the alleged fraud, mismanagement of Public funds, embezzlement, corruption and sharp practices, against EMOSTRADE ENGINEERING LIMITED for abandoning the ₦1.2 Billion Ikom Specialist Hospital Project in Ikom Local Government, Cross River State.

A statement signed by the Chairman of HEDA, Mr. Olanrewaju Suraju, the petition was indispensable following a report made by an online media; ‘Cross-River Watch’ on the 19th day of November 2021, which revealed that, “In 2012, the Federal Executive Council approved the sum of ₦1.2 billion for the construction of a specialist hospital in Ikom Local Government Area in Cross-River State, but after nine years, the hospital is yet to be opened because the building which was half done is now deteriorating.”

According to the online Publication, findings revealed that the contract was awarded to Emostrade Engineering Limited, a company owned by Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba (SAN) who was the Senate leader at the time the contract was approved by the Federal Government and his brother, Eta Ndoma-Egba.

HEDA vowed that in line with its commitment to protect and promote universally recognized human rights, accountability and environmental justice in Nigeria and Africa, in accordance with International standards, through research and publications, campaigns, human rights education and empowerment projects and programmes, never to keep silent over any action or inaction targeted to deny citizens good governance.

“As an unapologetic enemy of oppression, injustice and exploitations perpetuated by some persons from different quarters against Nigerians, we call on the executive chairman of EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, to diligently investigate the above allegations in line with its mandate and prosecute anyone found culpable in this distasteful act of corrupt practices and financial misappropriation which has drastically diminished Nigeria’s reputation internationally. We thus look forward to seeing a thorough and positive actions in this matter for the common good of a people.

“And As a leading Anti-Corruption Organization in Nigeria is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) and Non-partisan Human Rights and Development league, we call on Nigerians (no matter our spheres of operations) to join forces in the fight against maladministration and mismanagement of Public resources, because injury to one is injury to all, the fight against bad leadership must be fought head-on,” the chairman affirmed.