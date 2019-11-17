Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has announced that its ad-hoc staff, numbering 30, initially declared wanted after the Kogi State governorship election, have all re-joined their families.

Reports trended that all the 30 ad-hoc staff posted to Polling Units 002, 006 and 013 at Olamaboro III and Polling Units 006, 012, 015, 016, 022 at Imani 1 all in Olamaboro Local Government Area could not be accounted.

However, in a statement signed by Rotimi Lawrence Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, disclosed that his boss had even personally spoken to the staff who confirmed that they had reunited with their families and were in safe and sound health.

“We can now confirm that all the 30 ad-hoc staff engaged for the 2019 Kogi governorship election and posted to Polling Units 002, 006 and 013 at Olamaboro III and Polling Units 006, 012, 015, 016, 022 at Imani 1 all in Olamaboro Local Government Area have been accounted for.

“They are safe, sound and back in their respective homes. The Chairman of the Commission has personally spoken with some of them and they confirmed that they are hale and hearty.

“These election-day duty staff could not be accounted for initially following the violent attacks by some armed thugs at their respective duty posts after the close of the polls.

“The Commission has established that none of them was either injured or killed. They were able to successfully conclude the result collation process before the commotion started,” the statement read.