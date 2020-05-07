Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has warned the people of Ezinihitte, Mbaise in Imo State against paying any form of compensation to cattle owners residing in the community who claimed fifty five of their cows were missing after an alleged clash with indigenes of the community.

According to a press statement by Kanu, made available to newsmen in Owerri through the group’s media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, he claimed that the decision was reached after a stakeholders meeting in the community where the herdsmen he alleged demanded N8 million for compensation for their missing cows.

While alleging that the herdsmen were in the community on the insistence of the State governor, Hope Uzodimma, he enjoined the herdsmen to rather meet the governor to pay them, insisting that IPOB will not allow such negotiation in Igbo land.

According to the statement “There is something happening in Imo state and I want to warn Hope Uzodimma that it cannot happen.

“Around Ezinihitte Mbaise, there is a meeting of cattle owners and stakeholders. They summoned a meeting and said the villagers must pay them. They are talking rubbish. Nobody is going to pay them anything. We are not paying anything, not one dime.” Kanu stated.

He continued, “Hope Uzodimma gave them the authority to be doing this; the same nonsense that you people did with Rochas Okorocha. I warned you do not cooperate with Hope Uzodimma. Look at the consequences now.

“We are paying them nothing. We are not paying them N8 million. They should go to Hope Uzodimma to pay them, he brought them there.” Kanu insisted.

However, when contacted on the allegation, the State commissioner for information and strategy, Declan Emelumba, described it as a social media speculation, insisting that it is not true.