Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

In spite of the public outcry over the forceful testing, quarantine and maltreatment of Africans in China, particularly Nigerians in Guangdong Province, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, has said the Chinese authorities did nothing inappropriate.

This was the position of China in a statement yesterday in Abuja in reaction to the video that emanated from Guangzhou, which showed footage of evicted Nigerians from their residences.

The statement said at the meeting between the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Zhou Pingjian and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on April 10, the Ambassador was made to watch a mobile phone video clip about the improper treatment of some Nigerians in Guangzhou.

“During the meeting, the ambassador made it clear that judging from the one video clip on that mobile phone, the approach of the relevant epidemic prevention and control personnel was not inappropriate. We treat all foreign nationals equally in China. We reject differential treatment and have zero tolerance for discrimination.”

The Chinese Government further said to prevent and control the pandemic, China needed understanding, support and cooperation from foreign nationals.

“We urge foreigners in China to strictly observe local anti-epidemic regulations. China values her friendly relations with Nigeria. The embassy stands ready to keep in communication with the Nigerian side in this regard.”

