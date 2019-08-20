Lukman Olabiyi The son-in-law to Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the last general elections, Abdullahi Babalele, has been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) where he was remanded by the Federal High Court, Lagos, over alleged money laundering.

Babalele was release last Friday, after meeting the bail conditions imposed on him by Justice Nicholas Oweibo, after he pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of money laundering leveled against him by the anti-graft agency.

However, Atiku’s lawyer, Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, a partner in the law firm of Africa Law Practice (ALP) and his brother, Erhunse Giwa-Osagie, who were also arraigned by the EFCC on separate charge , are yet to meet the bail terms imposed on them by the court.

Ruling on the trio’s bail applications last week Thursday , the judge held: “Bail is granted in the sum of N20 million with one surety in like sum; the surety must be resident within the jurisdiction of this honourable court and have property within the jurisdiction of the court with passport photograph and address of the surety verified.

“The defendant’s passport shall be submitted to this court and pending fulfilment of bail terms, the defendant is remanded in EFCC custody.” The court further held that In the meantime, the defendants would be released to their counsel pending the perfection of their bail terms which must be done within 14 days.

Based on the court order, the Giwa-Osagies, were released to their counsel pending the perfection of their bail but as at Tuesday , they are yet to meet the conditions.

It was gathered that Babalele was released last Friday, after meeting the bail conditions and he is now in Abuja. But the Osagies are still processing theirs.

The EFCC had arraigned Babalele, Atiku’s son-in-law for laundering $140, 000 USD.while

Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, a partner in Africa Legal Practice (ALP) alongside his brother, Erhunse Giwa-Osagie, were arraigned for laundering $2 million USD.

The trio were arraigned before the court last Wednesday, on two separate charges, by the EFCC.

The offences according to the prosecution are contrary to Sections 18(c), 18(a), 1(a), 16(1), (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16, 16(2)(b)16(2)(b) of the same Act.

In the charge against Babalele, the EFCC alleged that Atiku’s son-in-law had on February 20, 2019, procured and aided one Bashir Mohammed to make cash payment of the sum of $140,000 USD, without going through any financial institution. While EFCC had alleged that Osagie brothers had on February 12, 2019, aided each other and made cash payment of $2 million USD, without going through the financial institutions.

Justice Oweibo has adjourned the trial of the criminal charge against the defendants till October 8.