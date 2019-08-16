Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court, Lagos, has granted bail in the sum of N20 million to Abdullahi Babalele, the son-in-law of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate in 2019, Atiku Abubakar.

In a separate charge, the Court also granted bail to Atiku’s lawyer, Mr. Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, and his brother, Erhunse, in the sum of N20million each with one surety in like sum.

The judge granted bail to the trio yesterday after hearing their separate bail applications filed by their counsel.

While delivering the ruling on the bail application after hearing arguments from both defendants and the prosecution counsel, the judge held: “Bail is granted in the sum of N20 million with one surety in like sum. The surety must be resident within the jurisdiction of this honourable court and have property within the jurisdiction of the court with passport photograph and address of the surety verified.

“The defendant’s passport shall be submitted to this court and pending fulfilment of bail terms, the defendant is remanded in EFCC custody.”