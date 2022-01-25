From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Justice Bolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court, Abuja has issued a warrant for the arrest of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, in the United Kingdom.

Justice Olajuwon issued the order yesterday after listening to an oral application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), made through its counsel.

The former minister is facing money laundering allegations filed by the anti-grfat agency, but has remained in the UK and refused to return to the country to face trial.

The court had on July 24, 2020, ordered Madueke to appear before it to answer to the charges. The summons followed an ex parte motion, markedFHC/ABJ/CR/208/2018, which was filed by the EFCC.

The EFCC told the court that, due to the ex-minister’s refusal to make herself available, it published the summons on its website and a national daily.

Moving the oral application yesterday, the EFCC counsel informed the judge that all efforts by the commission to get the ex-minister extradited to the country proved abortive.

The prosecution counsel stressed that the warrant was needed to enable the EFCC persuade the International Police (INTERPOL) to arrest Madueke and help the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to facilitate her extradition.

Relying on the provisions of Section 83 (1b) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, the counsel urged the judge to “issue an arrest warrant against Alison-Madueke, who is believed to be in the UK, to enable all law enforcement agencies and the INTERPOL to arrest her anywhere she is sighted and be brought before this court to answer to the allegation made against her.”

The commission had told the court that investigations revealed that the former minister was not only deeply involved in money laundering, but equally played key roles in other financial crimes.

The prosecuting agency lamented that, since she fled the country shortly after she exited office, it has been difficult to get her back to respond to different criminal allegations against her.

EFCC said Madueke was, among other things, wanted over the alleged role she played in the award of Strategic Alliance Agreement (SAA) to Septa Energy Limited, Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept Limited and Atlantic Energy Brass Development Limited by NNPC.

She is expected to answer questions on her role in the chartering of private jets by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and Ministry of Petroleum Resources and her role in the award of contracts by NNPC to Marine and Logistics Services Limited.

Besides, the agency said it is currently investigating the nature of business relationships the former minister had with some persons.

The EFCC said it wanted the ex-minister to speak on items, documents and jewellery recovered from her house at No. 10, Chiluba Close, off Jose Marti Street, Asokoro, Abuja, and some identified properties allegedly linked to her in Nigeria, UK, United States of America, United Arab Emirates and South Africa.