From Godwin Tsa Abuja

The trial of Air Commodore Umar Mohammed (retd) continued yesterday before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, which admitted three bags of money in foreign currencies tendered by the Federal Government as evidence of money laundering charge against him.

The retired air officer and his company are alleged to have received the sum of one million, thirty thousand American Dollars ($1,030,000) in cash from Worldwide Consortium PTY Ltd, as payment for freight services on June 19, 2016, contrary to the Money Laundering Act 2011 (as Amended).

Part of the charges against the defendant includes possession of two pump action guns without valid licenses contrary Section 4 of the Firearms Act, 2004 and for having in his possession classified/official documents without lawful authority contrary to Section 1(1) (b) of the Official Secrets Act Cap. O3 LFN, 2004.

When the matter came up on Wednesday, Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered that the currencies be counted with a counting machine at the office of the Deputy Chief Registrar (Litigation) in the presence of all the parties to ascertain the total amount before they were tendered at the court.

At the resumed trial yesterday, the prosecution counsel, Labaran Magaji, informed the court that the parties in the case had complied with the court order.

“My lord, we have done the needful at the office of the Chief Deputy Registrar (Litigation). The currencies were counted and are in three bags labelled Bag A, Bag B and Bag C,” he said.